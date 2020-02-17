Bookmarks | Discover Grove City | March/April 2020

Picture Books:

My Cat Looks Like My Dad

by Thao Lam

A hilarious picture book that looks at the similarities between the family cat and the dad. Examples include things they both like to do (like taking naps and doing yoga) and ways they look the same (like having the same color eyes).

Juvenile Fiction:

The Penderwicks: A Summer Tale of Four Sisters, Two Rabbits, and a Very Interesting Boy

by Jeanne Birdsall

The Penderwicks follows children who experience many extraordinary adventures during a memorable summer vacation.

Dragon Pearl

by Yoon Ha Lee

Aliens and ghosts and shape-shifting foxes, oh my! Lee takes traditional Korean folklore and a dash of magic and mixes it to create a science-fiction action mystery. It’s crazy, compelling and just fun to read. Follow a shape-shifting fox girl through space as she searches for her brother and a treasure that can change the fates of entire planets.

The Hunt for the Mad Wolf’s Daughter

by Diane Magras

Set during the Middle Ages in Scotland, the plot follows a girl, Drest, who wants to be a knight. Unfortunately, she is on the run after being accused of killing Lord Faintree. Drest is inspiring and has the courage and inner strength that we all strive to have! A sequel to The Mad Wolf’s Daughter.

Juvenile Nonfiction:

The Atlas Obscura Explorer’s Guide for the World's Most Adventurous Kid

by Dylan Thuras and Rosemary Mosco

Explore 100 of the world’s greatest places to visit such as the Minister’s Tree House in Tennessee and the handmade bamboo trains of Cambodia!

Sing a Song of Seasons: A Nature Poem for Each Day of the Year

by Nosy Crow, illustrated by Fran Preston-Gannon

Sing a Song of Seasons is beautifully illustrated and includes poems selected from around the world and throughout history. You’ll find old favorites and make new ones in this thoughtful collection.

Teen Fiction:

Stalking Jack the Ripper

by Kerri Maniscalco and James Patterson

Audrey Rose studies forensic medicine with her uncle, although her father – and the rest of society – doesn’t approve. When bodies start turning up, Audrey Rose uses the skills she’s learned from her uncle, as well as her powers of deduction, to track down the infamous Ripper.

The Field Guide to the North American Teenager

by Ben Philippe

A fun story about Norris, a hockey-loving, French Canadian teen, is thrown into the wonders of Austin, Texas, after moving to the area. He finds himself cataloging all the people he meets at his new school – jocks, loners, cheerleaders – but when will he realize that there are real people behind all those labels?

Looking for more great reads? Check out the NoveList Plus and NoveList K-8 Plus databases available on our website swpl.org. NoveList is an online reader’s advisory for both fiction and nonfiction.