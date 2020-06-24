Bookmarks | Discover Grove City | July/August 2020

Library hours and the Summer Reading Challenge is subject to change due to health concern. Visit www.swpl.org for more information.

We could probably all use a little more humor in our lives. Enjoy these entertaining recommendations from the Grove City Library staff.

Adult Recommendations

Strange Planet by Nathan W. Pyle

Strange Planet

So good it was recommended twice!

“Strange Planet is a hilarious collection of comics that point out everyday human things that seem bizarre from an outside perspective. Every page brings fresh laughter and adorable graphics.”

“Quirky and profound – all wrapped up in delightful cartoon panels.”

Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs? Big Questions from Tiny Mortals about Death by Caitlin Doughty

Will my cat

Doughty is a mortician, and this book compiles the best (and sometimes most disgusting) questions that children have asked her about death. Funny, honest and educational. Easy to read, but be aware of the yuck factor.

Welcome to Night Vale by Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor

Welcome to night

Night Vale is a mysterious town in the American southwest. It's filled with creatures, conspiracies and innumerable strange events that seem to be taken in stride by most of the citizens. This book is based on a podcast of the same name.

As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride by Cary Elwes

As you wish

Elwes shares touching and hilarious stories about this beloved film. The movie only becomes more amazing when you learn the stories from behind the scenes, and Elwes has created a perfect tribute.

The Greatest Love Story Ever Told: An Oral History by Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman

love story

The audio version is the perfect format for this delightful back-and-forth narrative of two people who truly enjoy each other's company. Narrated by Mullally and Offerman.

Yes Please by Amy Poehler

Yes Please

Poehler’s hilarious memoir. The audio format is especially enjoyable since it’s narrated by Poehler and peppered with special guests you don’t get in the print version. Honest and funny.

Young Adult Recommendations

A Little Something Different by Sandy Hall

A little something

A romantic comedy told from several points of view. The baristas, the bus driver, the professor and even the squirrel in the park believe the protagonists would make an excellent couple; however, everyone will just have to wait for the protagonists to figure that out themselves. This unique take on a new relationship is a quick and humorous read that will have you searching out more from the author.

Beauty Queens by Libba Bray

Beauty Queens

Lord of the Flies meets the Teen Miss USA pageant. Teen beauty queens are stranded on a desert island after their plane crashes. They have few essential supplies and there is a serious shortage of eyeliner. Libba Bray, the queen of teen horror, heads in a new direction with this story full of escapades that will keep you laughing.

