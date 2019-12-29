Blondie and Brownie are bringing spice to exercise

If you love high energy dance, fitness and Grove City, you’ve heard of Blondie and Brownie. No, we’re not talking about baking – we mean the two Zumba queens of Broadway.

Amanda Chaffin (Blondie) and Tai Staton (Brownie) opened Grove City Fit in October, but their passion for health and fitness began much earlier than that. Staton is a nurse, so she sees firsthand the health issues that can stem from obesity and an inactive lifestyle. Chaffin began as a kickboxing instructor, but she really fell in love the first time she took a Zumba class.

The pair actually met during a class, and immediately a friendship – and a dream – blossomed. The two realized they had the drive and ability to inspire other women in the community, too.

“When I first met Tai in my Zumba class, I remember thinking ‘Why does this gal from Brazil have a southern accent?’” Chaffin says. “We started hanging out outside of class and discovered we both had a love for tacos, travel and everyday adventure.”

Zumba is more than a heart-pumping, music-jamming dance routine – a 38-minute session can burn around 369 calories according to Complete Nutrition – it’s also a way to connect with others.

“It’s group fitness, which is what we’re all about,” Chaffin says. “It’s about the social connections and making those friendships.”

Staton says Zumba helped her get her mojo back after having kids.

“My journey was about finding what made me comfortable being me,” she says. “Zumba drives me to help other women find their mojo too. You feel so empowered and gain confidence.”

Since opening Grove City Fit, they’ve seen women flourish in their classes. Some women start in the back of the room, but move to the front of the line after a few classes. Some women have even gone on to teach, building the same confidence they fell in other women.

“People tell us, ‘I can’t dance,’ but we dim the lights and are so goofy,” Staton says. “It’s okay to be real; we didn’t all start in the front row.”

“We create an environment where people feel safe and comfortable,” Chaffin adds.

Grove City Fit Zumba classes are just as unique as Chaffin and Staton themselves – multicolored disco lights flicker and both instructors wear zany, neon colors and costumes. It’s a loud, goofy and fun experience, and oftentimes, the hour-long class whizzes by at light speed, and participants even forget they’re working out.

The idea of starting a business with your best friend can be scary, as it’s easy to imagine butting heads and becoming competitive. However, that’s not the case with Blondie and Brownie.

“We’re never competitive!” Staton says. “We each have our favorite dance style, so we really complement each other.”

“We already enjoyed spending time together and knew we would love working together,” Chaffin adds. “It’s been a good way for us to combine our strengths. But we still save time outside of work for our ‘besties’ time’.”

Staton says the first time she met Chaffin in the Zumba class, Chaffin went around the room beforehand and introduced herself to everyone individually. Loving this about her friend, Staton insists they do the same in their class, learning everyone’s names, listening to their stories and connecting with everyone. Regardless if you know someone going into their Zumba class, you’ll leave with a friend and a partner.

“They’re our squad,” Chaffin says. “That’s how we want it to be.”

While the duo of Brownie and Blondie may not be sugary baked goods, their friendship is just as sweet. Plus, the duo isn’t opposed to bringing blondie cookies and brownies into classes every once in a while.

“Maybe that’s our next business venture,” Chaffin says, laughing. “We’ll work out for treats!”

