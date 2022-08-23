BIA Parade showcases new builds across central Ohio

Since 1952, the Building Industry Association has brought homebuyers and builders together through its Parade of Homes. The largest showcase of new homes in central Ohio, the Parade showcases more than 50 new builds each year.

In previous years, the builds have been centered on one street in a single community. However, in 2021, the Parade underwent a vast expansion to showcase homes throughout the greater Columbus area. Now, each edition of the Parade includes homes in four quadrants of central Ohio: northwest, northeast, southwest and southeast. Within the quadrants, homes are spread across multiple communities as well.

The Parade includes three categories highlighting different aspects of homebuilding: new builds, featured communities and dream homes. The new builds showcase state of the art homes across a range of price points, the featured communities help to imagine a life within the comforts of a community and dream homes explore everything that the perfect home can be. Additionally, homes span a range of prices, sizes and styles that a potential buyer might consider.

Grove City features builds by Fischer Homes and D.R. Horton. The Fischer Homes build – located off Jackson Pike – showcases five different customization options the company can accommodate for a custom build project, allowing the homeowner to make the home their own. The D.R. Horton home is situated in the new Trail View Run community, which offers walking trails, parks, bikes paths, picnic shelters and more.

To get specifics on the homes in this year’s parade, visit www.biaparade.com.

CityScene Media Group, publisher of Discover Grove City Magazine, partnered with the BIA to create the Official Event Guide for the 2022 Parade. Guides are distributed at Parade homes and a digital version with all tour home addresses can be accessed for free at www.cityscenecolumbus.com.

The Parade begins Sept. 15 and runs Thursday to Sunday through Oct. 2. Map out your day, explore the area and build your dream home!

Megan Roth is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mroth@cityscenemediagroup.com.