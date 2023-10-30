As the town’s population booms, new developments follow suit

Between 1960 and 2020, the population of Grove City rose from 8,107 to 42,366. According to GroveCity2050, the population is expected to increase by 15,000 between 2015-2050. Although the city may have once been deemed a rural town, it clearly has developed into much more.

So what caused this residential boom? Mayor Ike Stage credits the initial rise in population to the geographical and financial convenience of the area. With Grove City being one of the closest suburbs to downtown Columbus with affordable land costs, the town has been a perfect landing spot for both families and young professionals.

With how quickly the town gained popularity, the city had to work efficiently to build around its new residents. This meant building more residential areas and recreational spaces where new members could develop within the community. Thankfully, the nature of Grove City’s landscape accommodated these goals.

“We have a diverse geographic area where housing can take place,” Stage says. “Different parts of the city (can) be developed simultaneously.”

The town has developed thousands of new homes over the past few decades. City officials have noticed a change in demographics in the rising population and are now making housing decisions to meet these needs.

According to the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission’s Insight2050 initiative, the fastest-growing age groups in Grove City are those under the age of 35 and over the age of 55. The city once prioritized single-family homes, but has now adapted its new developments around the change in market demand.

“I think that recent development … really since 2015 has been far more diverse than it had been for the previous 15 years before that,” Kimberly Shields, Grove City’s community development manager, says. “As our population grows and diversifies, we’re trying to make sure that the housing stock does that as well.”

The city is focused on curating residential areas with multi-homes and apartments. Between 2015 and 2023, 69 percent of approved housing development plans have created multi-family living spaces. With these new developments, residents can enjoy homes with easier upkeep in walkable areas near the heart of the town.

A recently developed residential space is Broadway Station, located at 3443 Park St. These contemporary apartments offer one- and two-bedroom accommodations a stone’s throw from Town Center. Bentley Apartments also offer prospective residents one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with state-of-the-art amenities. Located just off Stringtown Road, this complex is also a walkable neighborhood.

In addition to apartment complexes, the city has also seen a large increase in age-restricted multi-homes. With the 55+ population growing, the city has created more of these select neighborhoods to foster spaces for this age range to enjoy. The Homestead Village located at 4990 Hoover Rd. is one example of this. This independent living community has 130 units and features both one- and two-bedroom living spaces. The Sugar Maple Commons is another new, age-restricted apartment complex.

Other notable new developments include the housing units located at Beulah Park. This 220-acre space was a thoroughbred racetrack from 1923 to 2014. Knowing how valuable this property was, Grove City officials decided to turn this space into a residential area. The community now contains 900 housing units with a range of living options, including single-family homes, townhomes, apartments and senior living facilities.

“It gives a nice appeal to people who want the convenience of the parks and so forth but also the convenience of being able to walk downtown,” Stage says, “and also the convenience of the proximity of the interstate.”

Although the town’s population and developments will only increase in the coming years, leaders remain committed to preserving its small town character. Stage explains that they do this through viewing the different sectors of the town as a whole, rather than separate communities.

“We also manage our city not with multiple neighborhoods – we consider managing the city as a neighborhood itself,” Stage says. “We make sure that when events take place, they’re available to the whole area of the city.”

According to GroveCity2050, the town remains one of the fastest-growing populations in central Ohio. However, as living facilities, amenities and job opportunities continue to develop within the city, the town is sure to flourish along with its new residents.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.