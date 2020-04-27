Local facilities offer fitness options for every preference

** Due to health concerns, businesses are subject to different operating hours. Visit the websites for more information. **

We were all saddened when news about the 2020 Olympics being postponed to 2021 was announced. As uncertainty continues, it's still important to celebrate these international games that unite the world.

Vitality Athletic Center

Vitality wants to inspire people to love physical activity. It offers gymnastic programs for children and traditional martial arts programs for both children and adults. www.vitalitygymnastics.com

Grove City Skate Park

Built in 2006, the Grove City Skate Park is an 11,000-square-foot concrete skate park. Areas are available for beginner and advanced skaters, including ramps, rails, boxes and bowls. www.grovecityohio.gov

Grove City Black Belt Academy

The Grove City Black Belt Academy offers courses for toddlers through adults. Beyond fitness, the programs teach life skills such as goal setting, integrity, self-control, perseverance and respect. www.grovecityata.com

WagenRich Equestrian Center

This 40-acre horse-boarding facility has two large barns, an indoor arena and offers beginner lessons to those interested in saddling up. www.facebook.com/wagenrichequine

Pinnacle Golf Course

The 18-hole course at the Pinnacle Golf Club features 7,445 yards of lush, green grass. With a forest and various elevation changes, the private golf club offers both beauty and challenge for golfers. www.pinnaclegc.com

Grove City YMCA

The YMCA features various lessons and programs for all ages including aqua fitness, gymnastics and soccer. It features facilities such as indoor and outdoor tracks, indoor and outdoor pools, cycling, basketball and volleyball courts, and an aerobics studio. www.ymcacolumbus.org

Kickmaster Athletic and Event Center

This indoor training facility features rentable fields for football, soccer and basketball. When the weather is nice, take to its outdoor footgolf – a combination of soccer and golf – course. www.kmeventcenter.com

Deer Creek State Park Golf Course

Named Best Golf Course by Visitors of Ohio State Parks, Deer Creek is a 350-acre course designed by renowned golf course architect Jack Kidwell. www.deercreekparklodge.com

Hickory Hills Golf Club

Farmland, woods and winding streams surround this golf club. Another course designed by Jack Kidwell, these links feature greens of various shapes and provide unique challenges. www.hickoryhills.com

Grove City Parks and Recreation

If you get Discover Grove City magazine, you’re familiar with The Source Guide and its many sports, classes and recreational offerings. To read the current Source Guide, click here.

Grove City Bike Paths

Grove City has more than 25 miles of bike trails. The trails are also available for running, walking or skating and vary in traffic congestion. parks.grovecityohio.gov

Natalie Caswell is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.