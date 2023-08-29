2023 Parade of Homes features four homes in Grove City

The 2023 Building Industry Association of Central Ohio’s (BIA) Parade of Homes is extending its annual invitation for home buyers, builders and enthusiasts to tour Ohio’s best new builds.

This year the Parade features four homes in Grove City that prioritize cost-effective living for families and older adults. These homes feature access to walking paths in Grove City, proximity to local schools and a tight-knit community of neighbors.

The Autumn Grove community features single-family builds with three to five bedrooms, spacious yards and light, airy living spaces close to Park Street Intermediate School, Central Crossing High School and Pleasant View Middle School.

The Farmstead community from Fischer Homes features single-family homes complete with two to four bedrooms, two to three and a half bathrooms, and amenities such as swimming pools, open-air cabanas and paved walking paths. Located off Ohio 104, the community is a short drive from Eldorado Scioto Downs, Fryer Park and shopping on Stringtown Road.

M/I Homes returns to the parade this year with Cottages at Browns Farm. This community offers single-family, ranch-style homes with three to four bedrooms, open-concept living spaces and finished basements. With a community pool and low-maintenance living, as well as easy access to the Pinnacle Golf Club, Scioto Grove Metro Park, the Gardens at Gantz Farm and other community spaces, this neighborhood prioritizes accessible and active living for older adults.

Treplus Communities joins the Parade of Homes this year with the Sugar Maple Commons 55 and over living community. This luxury apartment community features attached garages, open floor plans and plenty of storage. Featuring a clubhouse with billiards, a Wi-Fi cafe, an outdoor patio, personal liquor lockers and an exercise space, this low-maintenance community centers on providing quality living for empty nesters and older adults.

Katie Giffin is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at cityscenemediagroup@feedback.com.