Calendar | Westerville November/December 2018

NOVEMBER

Nov. 2

Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce Evening of Elegance – Golden Gala

6-10:45 p.m., Renaissance Hotel, 409 Altair Pkwy., www.westervillechamber.com

Nov. 3-10

Holiday Bazaars

30th Annual Holly Day Bazaar, Nov. 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Westerville Community United Church of Christ, 770 County Line Rd., www.westervillecucc.org

Mark Twain Craft Bazaar, Nov. 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Rd., www.marktwaincraftbazaar.org

Creative Christmas Bazaar, Nov. 10, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., North Park Church of Christ, 4938 Westerville Rd.

Nov. 6

Wee Wonders

9:30-10 a.m., Youth Services Activity Center, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org

Nov. 9

Veterans Day Celebration

8:30-10:30 a.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org

Nov. 10

Meet the Author: Alexander McCall Smith (The Colors of All the Cattle)

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Lakes Golf & Country Club, 6740 Worthington Rd. www.lakesclub.com

Nov. 11

Rotary Honors Veterans 5K Walk/Run

9 a.m., Alum Creek Park, 221 W. Main St., www.rotaryhonorsvets5k.com

Nov. 11

Women in Music Columbus

2 p.m., Riley Auditorium, Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park St., www.otterbein.edu

Nov. 17

Columbus Stem & Arts Expo

9 a.m.-2 p.m., The Point at Otterbein University, 60 Collegeview Rd., www.otterbein.edu

Nov. 18

Sunday Family Funday

11 a.m.-2 p.m., The Draft Room, 570 W. Schrock Rd., www.visitwesterville.org

Nov. 24-Dec. 16

Good Medicine Productions presents Uptown Scrooge

Saturdays and Sundays, 12:30-2:45 p.m., 30 E. College Ave., www.goodmedicineproductions.org

Nov. 29-Dec. 2

Otterbein University presents Dance 2018: Gloriously Grimm

7:30 p.m. Nov. 29, 8 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 2 p.m. Dec. 2; Fritsche Theatre, Cowan Hall, 1 S. Grove St., www.otterbein.edu

Nov. 30

Westerville Tree Lighting Ceremony

7-8 p.m., Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St., www.westerville.org

Nov. 30-Dec. 16

Curtain Players Theatre presents A Christmas Carol

8 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15; 2 p.m. Dec. 9, 16; Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Rd., Galena, www.curtainplayers.org

DECEMBER

Dec. 1-8

Snowflake Castle

9 a.m.-noon and 5-8 p.m., Everal Barn and Homestead, 60 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org

Dec. 1

Gingerbread Cottage Craft Show

10 a.m.-3 p.m., Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., www.gingerbreadcottage.org

Dec. 2

Rotary/W.A.R.M. Holiday Food Drive

9 a.m.-noon; W.A.R.M. Central Office, 150 Heatherdown Dr.; Westerville School District Administration Building, 936 Eastwind Dr.; Kroger, 55 W. Schrock Rd.; Kroger, 7345 State Rt. 3; www.westervillerotary.com

Dec. 6-9

Westerville North Theatre presents A Christmas Carol

7 p.m. Dec. 6-8; 2 p.m. Dec. 9; Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Rd., Westerville, www.wnhstheatre.org

Dec. 9

Rudolph Run/Walk 5K and Westerville Children’s Christmas Parade

2 p.m.; 5K, St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 313 N. State St.; Parade, Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave.; www.visitwesterville.org

Dec. 9

Westerville Symphony presents Sounds of the Season

5 p.m., Fritsche Theatre, Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., www.westervillesymphony.org

Dec. 9

Westerville Concert Band presents Holiday Concert

4 p.m., Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Ave., www.westervillebands.org

Dec. 11

Drafts ‘n Crafts

7:30 p.m., The Draft Room, 570 W. Schrock Rd., www.visitwesterville.org

Dec. 13-14

Evening at the North Pole

6-7:30 p.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org

Dec. 14

Progressive Christmas Concert

7 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.westervillehabitat.com

Dec. 21

Ice Sculpture Tour

Starting 5 p.m. Dec. 15, Uptown Westerville, www.shopuptownwesterville.com

Dec. 28

Phil Brown Basketball Classic

10 and 11:45 a.m., 1:30, 3:15 and 5 p.m.; Rike Athletic Center, 180 Center St., www.westervillerotary.com