Calendar | Westerville November/December 2018

NOVEMBER
Uptown Scrooge
Nov. 2
Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce Evening of Elegance – Golden Gala
6-10:45 p.m., Renaissance Hotel, 409 Altair Pkwy., www.westervillechamber.com
Nov. 3-10
Holiday Bazaars
- 30th Annual Holly Day Bazaar, Nov. 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Westerville Community United Church of Christ, 770 County Line Rd., www.westervillecucc.org
- Mark Twain Craft Bazaar, Nov. 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Rd., www.marktwaincraftbazaar.org
- Creative Christmas Bazaar, Nov. 10, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., North Park Church of Christ, 4938 Westerville Rd.
Nov. 6
Wee Wonders
9:30-10 a.m., Youth Services Activity Center, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org
Nov. 9
Veterans Day Celebration
8:30-10:30 a.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org
Nov. 10
Meet the Author: Alexander McCall Smith (The Colors of All the Cattle)
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Lakes Golf & Country Club, 6740 Worthington Rd. www.lakesclub.com
Nov. 11
Rotary Honors Veterans 5K Walk/Run
9 a.m., Alum Creek Park, 221 W. Main St., www.rotaryhonorsvets5k.com
Nov. 11
Women in Music Columbus
2 p.m., Riley Auditorium, Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park St., www.otterbein.edu
Nov. 17
Columbus Stem & Arts Expo
9 a.m.-2 p.m., The Point at Otterbein University, 60 Collegeview Rd., www.otterbein.edu
Nov. 18
Sunday Family Funday
11 a.m.-2 p.m., The Draft Room, 570 W. Schrock Rd., www.visitwesterville.org
Nov. 24-Dec. 16
Good Medicine Productions presents Uptown Scrooge
Saturdays and Sundays, 12:30-2:45 p.m., 30 E. College Ave., www.goodmedicineproductions.org
Nov. 29-Dec. 2
Otterbein University presents Dance 2018: Gloriously Grimm
7:30 p.m. Nov. 29, 8 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 2 p.m. Dec. 2; Fritsche Theatre, Cowan Hall, 1 S. Grove St., www.otterbein.edu
Nov. 30
Westerville Tree Lighting Ceremony
7-8 p.m., Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St., www.westerville.org
Nov. 30-Dec. 16
Curtain Players Theatre presents A Christmas Carol
8 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15; 2 p.m. Dec. 9, 16; Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Rd., Galena, www.curtainplayers.org
DECEMBER
Dec. 1-8
Snowflake Castle
9 a.m.-noon and 5-8 p.m., Everal Barn and Homestead, 60 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org
Dec. 1
Gingerbread Cottage Craft Show
10 a.m.-3 p.m., Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., www.gingerbreadcottage.org
Dec. 2
Rotary/W.A.R.M. Holiday Food Drive
9 a.m.-noon; W.A.R.M. Central Office, 150 Heatherdown Dr.; Westerville School District Administration Building, 936 Eastwind Dr.; Kroger, 55 W. Schrock Rd.; Kroger, 7345 State Rt. 3; www.westervillerotary.com
Dec. 6-9
Westerville North Theatre presents A Christmas Carol
7 p.m. Dec. 6-8; 2 p.m. Dec. 9; Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Rd., Westerville, www.wnhstheatre.org
Dec. 9
Rudolph Run/Walk 5K and Westerville Children’s Christmas Parade
2 p.m.; 5K, St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 313 N. State St.; Parade, Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave.; www.visitwesterville.org
Dec. 9
Westerville Symphony presents Sounds of the Season
5 p.m., Fritsche Theatre, Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., www.westervillesymphony.org
Dec. 9
Westerville Concert Band presents Holiday Concert
4 p.m., Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Ave., www.westervillebands.org
Dec. 11
Drafts ‘n Crafts
7:30 p.m., The Draft Room, 570 W. Schrock Rd., www.visitwesterville.org
Dec. 13-14
Evening at the North Pole
6-7:30 p.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org
Dec. 14
Progressive Christmas Concert
7 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.westervillehabitat.com
Dec. 21
Ice Sculpture Tour
Starting 5 p.m. Dec. 15, Uptown Westerville, www.shopuptownwesterville.com
Dec. 28
Phil Brown Basketball Classic
10 and 11:45 a.m., 1:30, 3:15 and 5 p.m.; Rike Athletic Center, 180 Center St., www.westervillerotary.com