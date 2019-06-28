Why you should follow @onlyincbus on Instagram

Authenticity isn’t necessarily the go-to word for Columbus native Tim Trad. It’s too entrepreneurial for his liking, but he is quick to admit that it’s the very foundation of the content he strives to produce: content with a purpose.

In 2015, Trad owned an agency that created online content for brands. Looking for a way to prove that his methods of generating aesthetically pleasing content could reach target audiences, Trad created an Instagram account, @onlyincbus.

“It almost came around accidentally,” Trad says. “Honestly, it started as a resume builder and a proof-of-concept for when I went on interviews with companies.”

Today the account boasts nearly 60,000 followers and showcases the stories, people, places and things that make Columbus the booming city it is.

“It was scratching my own itch – I’m from Columbus, I knew the scene,” Trad says. “I looked for what I could cover in an effective way and what stories I could tell to have new content.”

Whether it’s the iconic skyline of downtown, delectable dishes throughout the number of well-known and hidden gems in Columbus’ food scene or photos of Columbus events, @onlyincbus is an honest representation of what life is like in our city.

“I can show Columbus in the way I want to, but at the same time I need to tell the story for everyone,” Trad says. “I need to be mindful of the city and not be too selfish with it.”

“You want to develop and become the big city and have more things but people don’t want to lose the affordability and history.” - Tim Trad

Though Trad no longer owns the agency that gave @onlyincbus life, the photographer still remains active on the platform with a little help from creatives around the city. He notes that about 80 percent of the content on his page is curated by people around Columbus, which is an important dynamic for him.

“It’s a way to highlight the creatives around Columbus and show what they are doing as well,” Trad says. “There are a lot of cool people in Columbus with a lot of talent and I try and use this platform to showcase that.”

Trad has traveled a decent amount over the years, but always kept a place 10 to 15 minutes from downtown. This Columbus native is both cautious and optimistic about the many changes the city is currently going through.

“The big thing I deal with is the growing pains with people I work with,” Trad says. “You want to develop and become the big city and have more things but people don’t want to lose the affordability and history.”

Trad recognizes the importance of change and growth, something that echoes throughout his content.

“But when you take an area that is dead and then bring life back it, I’m happy,” he says. “You just have to focus on the positives.”

In the near future, Trad aims to expand @onlyincbus to what he refers to as a non-traditional news outlet. His interests are in telling the history of Columbus that may not be familiar to younger crowds.

Whether you are an aspiring photographer or just someone wanting to tell a story, as Trad hints, authenticity is key.

“Tell a story – my biggest question when people want to post something or start a company is… why… ‘What is your point?’” Trad says. “Don’t just do something because you think it is going to get engagement… Think about that goal and tell your story.”

Rocco Falleti is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com