Why these walkers participate in the New Albany Classic

WALK – don't run – to the New Albany Walking Classic this September.

Anne Weaver, 92, has participated in the Classic three times and has been walking for exercise for over a decade.

“I always feel good when I walk,” she says. Weaver began walking when her son, Scott, was the director of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon. Walking daily with a neighbor has helped put her multiple sclerosis in remission.

Usually, Weaver walks three miles early in the morning around Upper Arlington's Northam Park, her driveway and her staircase.

"It's a time when you can do a lot of thinking," says Weaver. "You can solve some problems and it's great to be out in the fresh air and thank God for the opportunity that you can be there."

Another Classic walker, Carolyn Thomas, has been walking since 2014. In 2018, she walked an entire half marathon. Racing isn’t the only aspect of walking that’s important to her, she says.

“It’s for exercise,” says Thomas. “It’s for fun. It’s for mental clarity. It’s for camaraderie.”

Thomas, an ambassador for Black Girls Run, walks with her friends in the evening and by herself in the morning.

“I like the morning,” says Thomas. “I like watching the earth wake up.”

When she walks, Thomas tries to switch up which park or trail she uses. As long as she is able to spend quiet time walking in nature, she’s happy.

“I listen to the sounds that are around me,” says Thomas. “It’s just a sense of peace. … It could be a spiritual walk or a meditative walk.”

Michael Mannozzi, an Olympic Trials qualifier in race walking, also walks in the morning.

“I get up early and I train,” says Mannozzi. “It clears that fog out, and I’m able to pursue my dream and pursue my continued success as an athlete.”

Mannozzi credits walking for his success in his career and marriage. Walking has kept him in sufficient shape to pursue his dream job in religious affairs for the Air Force, while also helping him manage his ADHD.

“I have found it’s the best thing I could have done for my ADHD,” he says. “It has also helped me to maintain my health and fitness enough to get in the Air Force in my 30s and excel.”

Thanks to a daily walk, Mannozzi feels that he always has a time to work through his problems.

“It helps me with stress relief,” says Mannozzi. “It’s time in my faith. … It’s my time to give thanks and work through problems I don’t know how to get out of.”

All three walkers believe that walking has changed their lives for the better. Weaver encourages anyone to give it a try.

“It’s the best investment you can make in yourself,” she says.

Where to walk in Columbus

With the advice of Thomas and Weaver as well as the help of Google, we’ve compiled a list of the best walking trails in Columbus.

Alum Creek Trail

This scenic trail spans across Columbus from Westerville to Groveport.

Hoover Reservoir Park

Located in Westerville, this park offers a beautiful backdrop with its dam.

Northam Park

Try out this Upper Arlington park early in the morning, and you might run into Weaver.

Olentangy Trail

This trail runs from Worthington to downtown Columbus through the heart of The Ohio State University.

Scioto Mile

For a shorter walk, head Downtown and stroll along the riverfront.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

One of Thomas’ recommendations, Sharon Woods offers nature trails filled with Ohio wildlife.

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.