My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, Cento & Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier

Watch

Untitled design - 1

This past weekend, the third installment of the My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise hit the box office for another heart-warming adventure. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 takes Toula Portokalos back to Greece for a family reunion, where she hopes to locate her deceased father’s friends. Besides Michael Constantine –who played the patriarch of the Portokalos family in the first two films and passed away in 2021 – the movie brings back much of the beloved original cast. In addition to starring in the films, Nia Vardalos both wrote and directed this third movie, allowing her to leave a personal touch on the story she’s been telling for over two decades. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is currently only in theaters, but it will likely land on streaming platforms later in the year.

Read

Untitled design - 1

As we move through the second half of the year there’s no better time to reassess your happiness. Oprah Winfrey and Arthur C. Brooks are hereto assist you on this journey of self-reflection with their new book: Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier. The personal growth novel uses contemporary science and the authors’ experiences to encourage turning ideas into actions and obstacles into easily tackled speed bumps. They provide both researched and anecdotal evidence that suggests the root of happiness comes from building up four pillars: family, friendship, work and faith. The novel can be purchased directly from Penguin Random House or on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and most major retailers.

Eat

Untitled design - 1

Columbus gained another Cameron Mitchell gem with the opening of Cento – an Italian eatery inspired by the authentic flavors of Italy. Cento, which means “100” in Italian, is appropriately named to honor Cameron Mitchell’s 100th restaurant opening. The cozy indoor lighting and the patio – which could easily be mistaken for an Italian garden – brings a touch of intimacy to every visitor. Dinner guests can look forward to a modern twist on centuries-old recipes with gluten-free and vegetarian options. Located at 595 S. 3rd St., the restaurant brings a piece of Italy to the heart of German Village.

Ainsley Allen is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.