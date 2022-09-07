Joya's Cafe, Cobra Kai and The 6:20 Man

Eat

The street-food-inspired menu of Worthington’s new Joya’s Café will present an innovative approach to midwestern favorites and feature a unique coffee selection featuring recipes and flavors gathered from owner and “Top Chef” contestant Avishar Barua’s travels.

Live entertainment, art and drinks at 934 Fest at 934 Gallery Friday-Sunday.

PBJ & Jazz free performance at the Topiary Park on Saturday at noon.

Lightin' Rod and the Thunderbolts perform rock music at Uptown Saturday Nights in Westerville.

Watch

More than 30 years have passed since Johnny Lawrence lost to Daniel LaRusso in the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, but the two find themselves as rivals yet again. Starring William Zabka and Ralph Macchio, Cobra Kai tells the story of the revitalized rivalry between Johnny, an unemployed handyman who is inspired to revitalize his life and reinstate the Cobra Kai dojo after rescuing his neighbor Miguel from bullies, and Daniel, an accomplished businessman struggling to find harmony in his life. The hit show is returning to Netflix this week for the premiere of its fifth season.

Read

Entry-level analyst and former soldier Travis Devine follows the same routine every day in the grueling and cutthroat world of business. One day, the cryptic death of his coworker and former girlfriend pulls him deep into a world of corruption that lurks beneath the glittering façade of the finance industry, leaving his life changed forever.

