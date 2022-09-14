Dos Hermanos, The Woman King and The Ink Black Heart

Courtesy of North Market

Eat

If you find yourself near the North Market in Bridge Park this weekend, check out Dos Hermanos. Its high-quality ingredients and authentic street tacos will leave you satisfied, yet hungry for more.

Annual Sundress & Hat Jazz Brunch at Jeffrey Mansion Carriage House in Bexley on Sunday.

The Goat (brewery) Crafted Fest in Dublin on Sunday.

Historic Dublin Market on Sunday.

Watch

Starring critically acclaimed actress and producer Viola Davis, The Woman King follows General Nanisca and the Agojie, an all-female group of warriors, fiercely fighting to protect their home country of Dahomey. The film is loosely based on the real-life Agojie, who fought during the 1800s. The film releases in theaters on Friday.

Read

The Ink Black Heart is the sixth installment of the internationally bestselling crime fiction series Cormoran Strike written by Robert Galbraith (J.K. Rowling's pen name). The Ink Black Heart follows Detective Cormoran Strike and his partner Robin Ellacott as they investigate the murder of Edie Ledwell, a successful YouTube animator, and the identity of Anomie, a sinister and mysterious online figure.

