The Rings of Power, What We Owe the Future and Third & Hollywood

Third & Hollywood

EAT!

Looking for a place to fuel up before the Ohio State game? Come and explore the brunch menu at Third & Hollywood. Serving Columbus since 2009, Third & Hollywood specializes in delicious dishes and a great experience. Satisfy your sweet tooth with the deep dish french toast or dive into the Hollywood salad. Located on W. Third Ave., Third & Hollywood is a less than ten-minute drive to Ohio Stadium. Stop by this game day!

Looking for more food and fun?

Nightlight 614 presents Crazy Stupid Love nighttime movie, drinks and food trucks on the Scioto Mile on Thursday.

Beers and Bluegrass featuring the House String Band at Combustion Brewery & Taproom on Sunday.

Shine on Festival and Flea in Clintonville on Sunday.

Prime Video

Watch

Travel back to Middle-earth with Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Set thousands of years prior to J.R.R. Tolkein’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power will dive into the epic adventures that built the stage for the later award-winning series.

Read

How are we leaving the planet to our future generations? Philosopher William MacAskill takes on this question in his book, What We Owe the Future. Through his writing, MacAskill makes his case for the concept of “longtermism” as a way to help future generations.

Kobe Collins is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.