Hiraeth, Counting the Cost: Jill Duggar Dillard and Stop Making Sense

Eat

Untitled design - 1

Husband-and-wife team BJ Lieberman and Bronwyn Haines bring their third conquest to Columbus with the opening of Hiraeth in early August. The wood-fired restaurant is a cozy dining experience nestled in the Short North at 36 E Lincoln St. The Welsh term “Hiraeth” has no direct English translation but can be compared to the comfort of remembering home. Hiraeth encompasses this feeling beautifully with its intimate seating and live-fire hearth that allows diners to get a view of the action. This new Columbus cuisine is sure to impress with its diverse menu of appetizers, grilled yakatori and large cuts grilled over the wood-fired hearth.

Read

Untitled design - 1

Dive deeper into a family that has captivated America for years with Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard and Craig Borlase’s new book Counting the Cost. This memoir comes from Jill Duggar Dillard, the fourth child in the Duggar family. Known for their TLC show 19 Kids and Counting, the Duggars represented a traditional and conservative Christian family for years. But when hidden family scandals came to light, so did the public’s questions and accusations. Now married and raising her own family, Jill Duggar and her husband are done hiding the secrets of the past and are ready to share the manipulation, lies and intimidation that happened behind the scenes of their supposedly happy family.

Watch

Untitled design - 1

Stop Making Sense, considered by many critics as one of the best concert films of all time, is heading back to the big screen this weekend. The 1984 footage and music is getting a facelift with the re-release of the film in 4K. For those who missed it the first time around, the film pieces together three nights’ worth of performances from the rock band Talking Heads at Hollywood's Pantages Theater. The film showcases all the bands’ most memorable songs from its final tour and – with a flashy new coat of paint – is sure to be just as entertaining the first, second, or hundredth time around.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Ainsley Allen is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.