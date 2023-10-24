Homage Bar, Stephen Curry: Underrated and Out There Screaming: An Anthology of Black Horror

Read

Untitled design - 1

With Halloween around the corner, there’s no better time to snuggle up with a book guaranteed to scare your socks off. Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror is a collection of stories from a class of talented black writers that explores both the world of the supernatural and of injustice in our nation. Edited by Jorden Peele, writer and director of the films Get Out and Nope, this anthology is sure to make your skin crawl while inviting you to think deeper into the nature of our reality.

Eat

Photo by Wade Hall Homage Bar Graduate Columbus

If you’re a college alum who has graduated from school, but not from enjoying a nostalgic dive, then the new Homage Bar is perfect for you. Being a brand that’s always brought people something to wear on gameday, it’s only appropriate they’re now bringing customers something to drink on it too. Located in the Short North, Homage has partnered with the Graduate Hotel to create a vintage sports bar that has strong drinks and quality food. The bar isn’t just a nighttime hotspot, however, as it’s also open daily for coffee and breakfast from 6 a.m. till noon. With specialized cocktails like the “Captain Clipper” and “Legends Never Die,” Homage Bar will bring you back to the glory days of no hangovers and squeaky bar stools. Its stadium- and after school-inspired menu offers soft pretzels, fried bologna sandwiches, surprisingly good BLTs and more to make you feel the warm nostalgia of growing up in the Buckeye State.

Watch

Untitled design - 1

A beautifully told underdog story, Stephen Curry: Underrated, follows the famous NBA player through his journey to greatness and the odds he battled along the way. Continuously overlooked due to his size, a young Steph Curry playing at a small division school was written off and counted out from the start. This coming-of-age documentary shows his rise out of the shadows and into stardom as he not only becomes one of the most legendary NBA players of all time, but also the backbone of an unstoppable team. The documentary is available for streaming on AppleTV+ and despite team loyalty, is sure to captivate any viewer.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Ainsley Allen is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.