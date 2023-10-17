Let Us Descend, Hai Poké in North Market and Killers of the Flower Moon

Read

A story of both rebirth and reclamation, Let Us Descend is an exquisitely written and equally heartbreaking journey into American slavery. Readers follow Annis, a young woman sold south by the man who both fathered and enslaved her, as she cycles through experiences of pain, love and strength. As she looks inward, Annis exposes the audience to spirits she meets along her way, ones of both protection and malice. In her fourth novel, two-time National Book Award winner, youngest winner of the Library of Congress Prize for Fiction and MacArthur Fellow Jasmyn Ward delivers a powerful masterpiece that both evokes and enchants.

Located at 6750 Longshore St. in North Market Bridge Park, Hai Poké turns a meal into a whole experience. Bringing Hawaiian culture to central Ohio, this island-inspired street food is as flavorful as it is colorful. The restaurant's signature bowl includes sticky rice, raw tuna and a variety of crunchy vegetables topped with spicy soy sauce. Starting as a pop-up kitchen takeover in 2015, Hai Poké has quickly become a city-wide staple. Now, Hai Poké’s tasty bowls can be enjoyed at its Bridge Park location. The restaurants’ fun energy and tasty creativity make it a perfect place to try on an otherwise gloomy-looking weekend.

In the 1920s, the Osage Nation became some of the richest people in world with the discovery of oil deposits on their land. With this overnight wealth, came jealousy and brutal crime as a string of murders rocked the Native American community. Based on the best-selling novel by David Grann, Killers of the Flower Moon tells the story of these mysterious murders and the major FBI investigation they sparked. The star-studded cast of Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone give a performance that encapsulates this American tragedy with emotion and reflection.

