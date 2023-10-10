The First Ladies, Adelaide’s Gin Joint, The Exorcist and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Read

Untitled design - 1

The First Ladies, by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray, shares the story of civil right activist Mary McLeod Bethune and First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt’s unlikely friendship and its lasting impact. Refusing to back down against the white supremacist agenda, Mary McLeod Bethune becomes a household name for the civil rights movement, respected by presidents, business tycoons and, particularly, Eleanor Roosevelt. The two ladies quickly become friends, and when Franklin Delano Roosevelt is elected to office, the women also become partners in collaboration. Together Mary and Eleanor fight for justice and equality while helping each other through tragedies, trials and triumphs.

Eat

Untitled design - 1

Adelaide’s Gin Joint brings all things gin and jazz to Columbus for the ultimate dining experience. Located at 2333 North High St., the modern-day prohibition inspired eatery has an American fusion menu that perfectly partners with their classic gourmet cocktails. The locally owned business embraces Columbus' talent by employing local musicians to entertain visitors. Every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5:00 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. the house band brings a soulful twist to the restaurant's happy hour. You'll leave this blend of music and spirits with a satisfied stomach and tune in your head.

Watch

Untitled design - 1

Friday the 13th usually brings bad luck, but this year it’s also bringing friendship bracelets. In an epic day for Swifties and fear fanatics, albeit a busy day for those who are both, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour hits theaters and The Exorcist: Believer continues its big-screen run. With Taylor Swift taking over everything from the music industry to the NFL, it only feels right that she’s taking over the box office too. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is well on its way to a record global opening for a concert film of $150 million to $200 million. The film showcases the history-making Era’s Tour and viewers are encouraged to dress up, dance and exchange friendship bracelets. If you prefer screaming to singing, then hop over a few theaters and catch The Exorcist: Believer. The movie follows single father Victor Fielding, whose young daughter disappears for three days with a friend. The girls returned three days later with no recollection of what happened. The following chain of evil events forces Victor to call the only person he thinks could help: Chris MacNeil. These two movie options are sure to satisfy any type of film fan and there’s a good chance ExorSwift could become the year’s newest Barbenheimer.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Ainsley Allen is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.