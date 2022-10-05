Dave's Hot Chicken, Hocus Pocus 2 and Lucy by the Sea

Photo by Alan Nair

Eat

Dave’s Hot Chicken has been delivering Nashville-style fried chicken to the people of Los Angeles for years, and has now come to serve the people of Columbus. Their simple menu will seem familiar to hot chicken enthusiasts, yet the spice blend and preparation are a brand-new adventure for newcomers. Try each of their flavors for a different spice level, all the way up through “The Reaper,” which will have you sweating before your second bite. Cool off your palette with their crunchy kale-slaw and try their house-seasoned fries to get the complete Dave’s experience.

Watch

Whether you are nostalgic about the original Disney classic, or you are just looking for something to get you in the Halloween spirit, Hocus Pocus 2 is worth checking out this weekend. The new release on the Disney+ streaming service revisits the hilarious trio that generations of viewers have enjoyed. These 17th-century witches are poised to deliver the same tricks and mischief that you loved in the first Hocus Pocus.

Read

When the titular Lucy Barton is pulled away from her Manhattan home to live with her ex-husband, William, to a small town in Maine. Lucy by the Sea takes place right at the start of the pandemic, and explores the themes of isolation, hope and inspiration. This personal story will keep you in touch with the deep-rooted connections and emotions of its characters and serve to explore your own emotions through their experiences.

Tyler Kirkendall is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.