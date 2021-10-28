French Dispatch, Katie Couric's memoir and a North High Brewing steak dinner

Watch

Coined as director Wes Anderson’s “love letter to old-school journalism,” this film takes viewers on the journey of the final issue of the fictional publication, The French Dispatch. The film hits theaters on Oct. 29.

Want to get in the Halloween spirit this weekend? Stream classics such as Hocus Pocus, The Addams Family, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Hulu.

WS

Read

Television personality Katie Couric takes to the pages of her book to express the personal details of herself that television does not show. She explores the journey of how she became a household name and the obstacles she faced along the way - sexism, loss, insecurity and more.

Eat

COHatch and North High Brewing joined forces to open a location in Dublin. Founded by a group of friends who wanted to bring their community closer together, COHatch provides guests with large, communal office spaces to work alongside fellow community members. COHatch Polaris features a North High Brewing restaurant inside, complete with a full menu of beer and food. Try the steak and potatoes entre as the weather gets colder.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.