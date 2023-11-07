Remarkably Bright Creatures, Paul's Fifth Avenue and All the Light We Cannot See: Limited Series

Read

Ever since her son mysteriously vanished on a boat in Puget Sound more than thirty years ago, Tova Sullivan has learned to cope with tragedy by staying busy. After the loss of her husband, the widow took up a cleaning job during the night shift at Sowell Bay Aquarium. It is here that she develops a deep, albeit strange, friendship with the Marcellus, a Pacific octopus captured in the Aquarium. As the creature who despises his human capturers learns to care for Tova, he also begins to look for the truth of what happened to her son, hoping to ease her pain before it’s too late. A fantastical and thought-provoking novel, Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt dives into the hard-to-swallow realization that analyzing the past can transform the future.

Eat

The battle of the pies continues, and it's the classic pumpkin pie's time to shine. Just the right amount of spice and best paired with whip cream, pumpkin pie is always a fan favorite. The Thanksgiving staple has been around since the Mayflower and will certainly be a vital part of everyone’s holiday spread. For those who prefer to stock up in advance, there’s no better place to grab a few pies than Paul’s Fifth Avenue. Located at 1565 W. Fifth Ave., Paul’s will grant you the pumpkin of your dreams, minus the hassle.

Watch

Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Anthony Doerr, the four-episode series All the Light We Cannot See follows blind French teenage Marie-Laure and German soldier Werner during World War II. Marie-Laure lives in Paris with her father who works at the National History Museum. When they’re forced to flee after a Nazi invasion, the father-daughter duo finds themselves in Saint-Malo and in possession of a rare, dangerous and valuable jewel. On the other side of the story are German orphans Werner and his little sister, who grow up orphans in Germany. Werner’ natural talent for fixing and building radios, a new crucial wartime tool, places him in the center of the war, using his skills to track down the resistance. Werner and Marie-Laure's stories intertwine, and the romance and intense emotion that follow show how even in dark times, human decency can still shine through.

Ainsley Allen is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.