Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival, Yellow Springs Brewery and Family Switch

Read

Endgame, an explosive novel from seasoned royal journalist Omid Scobie, takes a deep investigation into the current state of the British monarchy. The death of Queen Elizabeth II shattered the already fragile House of Windsor and shed light on its outdated views on money, class and race. Now, Scobie uses his years of conversations and interviews to create a detailed expose of an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir, a queen who will stop at little to preserve her throne and a betrayed son starting his life anew. His pages predict the endgame of the family and show the steps that must be taken for the monarchy to survive.

Eat

Yellow Springs Brewery has been bringing beer to its charming small town since 2013, and they have now taken their talents to Clintonville with the opening of their Clintonville Taproom + Kitchen at 2855 Indianola Ave. The brand has prided themselves in making both bold and classic drinks for any type of beer drinker, and at their newest location they’ve crafted a tavern style menu to match. With sandwich and snack options, you can relax at their wrap around bar, indoor seating or their pet-friendly covered patio to catch up with friends while you crack open a drink.

Watch

Netflix’s newest comedy, Family Switch, follows the dynamic Walker family consisting of Mom, Jess; Dad, Bill; 16-year-old daughter, CC; 14-year-old son, Wyatt and 2-year-old son, Miles. The otherwise normal family of five finds themselves scrambled when they cross paths with an astrological reader. When mother and daughter and father and son switch bodies, the family is forced to figure out to how handle their new lives. From trying to land promotions, to attempting to ace soccer tryouts, the family fights to stay afloat with their new personalities, while rapidly working to get their old ones back.

