A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Satori Ramen Bar and Bye Bye Barry

Read

Untitled design - 1

For those who were super fans of the Hunger Games trilogy, buckle back in — The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes] reopens the twisted world of Panem. Set ten years after the war between Districts and the Capitol, both sides are still trying to recover, and a young Coriolanus Snow is his family’s main chance at getting out of hard times. For the tenth anniversary, the Hunger Games brings young Capitol students to mentor the tributes and Snow finds himself matched with a young girl from District 12. Their successes now tied together, the two form a relationship that shows the complexities of surviving versus following the rules. Read the book quickly to catch the gripping film adaption that's in theaters now.

Eat

Untitled design - 1

Bringing authentic Japanese comfort food to the North Market, Satori Ramen Bar shows the real way to have ramen. With a wide selection of ramen, small plates and rice bowls, the shop has something for everybody. With to-go and DIY “cook at home” options, you can enjoy this comfort food from the comfort of your couch. Founder and head chef Seigo Nishimura trained at the Tookyo Sushi Academy, cooked at a Michelin rated restaurant in New York's East Village and has now brought his delicious talents to Columbus. Located in the North Market at 59 Spruce St., Satori Ramen Bar is ready for you to pull up a barstool and dig in.

Watch

Untitled design - 1

Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders was one of the best players the NFL has seen. It was at the height of his entire career, at age 31 in 1999, that he shocked the entire league and walked away. His sudden retirement has forever been a mystery, and in the new feature length document Bye Bye Barry, he dives back into his controversial decision 24 years later. Now 55 years old, Sanders intimately takes us through his unprecedented journey as he dives deeper into his upbringing, his career and ultimately his untimely retirement.

Ainsley Allen is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.