The Woman in Me, Paul’s Fifth Avenue and Priscilla

Read

For years, pop icon Britney Spears has silently watched as everyone else told her story. In 2021, she took the stand in court and claimed her story for the first time. Now, in her new memoir The Woman in Me, Spears continues to take back the narrative and share her tumultuous journey through stardom. Touching on motherhood, love, music and freedom, Spear's candor and humorous tone takes the readers insider her world and shows how the best stories about women are ones written on their own terms.

Eat

The leaves have fallen, and the kitchen is calling! November is the time of the year when pie finally gets the credit it deserves, and for each week of this month leading up to Thanksgiving, we'll be highlighting some of our favorite of these pastries. To kick off the season, there is nothing like a sweet classic—apple pie. Matched best with milk or ice cream, a warm piece of apple pie tickles the taste buds with hints of cinnamon and sweet apples. For those who love a good home-made pie, but hate the kitchen, Paul’s Fifth Avenue has a wide selection of hand-baked pies to choose from. Located at 1565 W. Fifth Ave., Paul’s has the apple pie of your dreams for only $5.50.

Watch

Discover a new point of view on one of America’s most infamous couples with one of the most anticipated films of the season. Priscilla tells the story of Elvis and Priscilla Presley through younger and less familiar eyes— Priscilla's. Still a teenager, Priscilla Beaulieu meets rock star Elvis Presley at a party and discovers a side unknown to the rest of the world. Through courtship and into marriage, “Priscilla” shows the thin line between love and manipulation and how delicately it must be danced. Writer Sofia Coppolla intimately takes the audience along for the uneasy sides of the iconic couple's relationship and the pressure fame can have on a woman with unwavering love.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Ainsley Allen is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.