If You Would Have Told Me, Just Pies and Thanksgiving

Read

You may know him from Full House or General Hospital, or maybe even from his days on Broadway. Now the infamous John Stamos is letting you see him in his most important role—the one he plays behind the scenes. In his new memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, Stamos brings his fans into the highs and lows of his life. From flipping burgers at his dad’s fast-food restaurant to becoming a household name, Stamos shares how success and struggles can happen simultaneously and that one needs to create their own magic.

Eat

It’s time to get a little nutty in this last installment of the battle of the pies as pecan pie comes to shine. This sweet mixture of smooth and crunchy has earned its place as a holiday favorite. Spice up the recipe by adding some maple syrup or molasses to the filling, and watch your guests’ mouth water at the new flavor. Stop by Just Pies and grab any size you need with options ranging from 6” to 10.” Located at 736 Northfield Rd. in Westerville, you can even pick up a frozen pecan pie in advance to bake later.

Watch

The turkey isn’t the only thing getting sliced this year in the new horror Thanksgiving, coming to theaters this Friday. After a disastrous Black Friday riot, Plymouth, Massachusetts, the birthplace of Thanksgiving, becomes terrorized by a slasher. The only goal of the killer, known as “John Carver,” is to turn the community into a personal holiday carving board. The film stars People’s newest “Sexiest Man Alive in 2024,” Patrick Dempsey as the town sheriff set on the finding the murderer. With other names like Addison Rae and Rick Hoffman, this Thanksgiving is bringing a little bit more blood than usual to the table.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Ainsley Allen is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.