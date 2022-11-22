Yellowstone, Desert Star and Moretti’s

Moretti's Dublin Sawmill

Eat!

Looking for some Italian comfort food? Look no further than Moretti’s, which for more than four decades has been providing quality Italian cuisine around Columbus. Head over to Moretti's Dublin location on Sawmill to get some pizza, pasta or cocktails.

Looking for more food and fun?

November 28 is National French Toast Day! Here are some great spots to check out for a proper celebration:

DK Diner in Grandview Heights

Starliner Diner in Hilliard

Jack and Benny's near OSU campus

Yellowstone Poster

Watch

The popular drama series Yellowstone follows John Dutton and his family, who control the largest contiguous ranch in the country. Land developers, Indian Reservations and Yellowstone National Park border the ranch, leading to constant disputes. From shifting alliances to unsolved murders, it is no wonder why the 2018 show is back for a fifth season. Kevin Costner returns to his starring role for the biggest season yet, with season 5 expanding to 14 episodes.

Desert Star Michael Connelly

Read

Bestselling crime fiction author Michael Connelly’s novel Desert Star was released earlier this year. It follows LAPD detectives Renée Ballard and Harry Bosch, who are out to find the killer of an entire family. For years Bosch has been trying to crack the murder mystery, and with Ballard coming out of a year-long retirement, the two may be able to finally get closer to an answer.

Carson Hutton is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.