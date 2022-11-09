Coast to Local, Wakanda Forever and The Hollows

Coastal Local Market Cropped - 1

Eat!

As residents of a landlocked state, Columbus seafood lovers often struggle with finding the right place to enjoy the freshest possible seafood. However, Coast to Local Market is intent on providing this experience at both their North Market Downtown and Bridge Park locations. Coast to Local Market works closely with farmers and fishermen to provide fresh food and capture the feeling of your favorite coastal seafood spots.

Looking for more food and fun?

Final shows at Natalie's in Grandview Friday and Saturday night.

Matt Frampton at Combustion Brewing in Pickerington on Friday.

Second Saturdays Market at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.

Wakanda Forever Beer Tasting at Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse on Sunday.

Watch

November 11th marks the second installment of the MCU’s Black Panther franchise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Chadwick Boseman’s legacy is carried on by returning stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, and Angela Bassett as they fight to protect Wakanda after the death of King T’Challa. The cast is accompanied by newcomer Tenoch Huerta, who plays the Atlantean anti-hero Namor.

British author Daniel Church’s debut horror novel, The Hollows, combines the elements of both folk and Lovecraftian horror to fabricate a bone-chilling tale. The novel follows small-town constable Ellie Cheetham as she investigates the misleading death of an unpopular local, who was thought to have frozen to death. Meanwhile, a treacherous snowstorm is closing in on the village and the body count continues to grow.

