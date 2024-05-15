The Situation Room, Hudson 29 and The Beach Boys

Read

Have you ever wondered what it's like to be in the room where high-stakes decisions are made during national crises? George Stephanopoulos, a political commentator and former advisor to President Clinton, offers readers an inside look in his new biography, The Situation Room. For over half a century, presidents have gathered in the White House Situation Room during times of crisis to make decisions that have shaped history. provides an insider’s perspective on events such as the shootings of Presidents Kennedy and Reagan, the raid on Osama Bin Laden, and the January 6 Capitol attack. Using transcripts and firsthand accounts, Stephanopoulos reveals what it feels like to be in the room where history is made.

Hudson 29, a popular spot for cocktail brunches and date nights in New Albany and Upper Arlington, is celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2024. To get ready for the summer crowd and celebrate this milestone, it has made tasteful changes to its menu in recent weeks.

“We just knew it was time after hitting that 10 years,” says Executive Chef Kelby Muehlfeld. “We’ve done some tweaks here and there, but it was just time to freshen up the menu and give the regulars something just a little bit different. The main goal was just to improve what we’re already doing.”

Muehlfeld says one of the most rewarding things about crafting Hudson 29’s menu is getting people to try things they may not normally go for. For example, the newly refreshed King Kong roll features warm scallops atop a cool roll of sushi, giving it a zesty and toasty flare not often found in sushi. When it comes to crafting unique versions of American classics, Hudson 29 focuses on the details.

“Hudson in a nutshell is details,” Muehlfeld says. “I can give you nine very distinctive ideas why our cheeseburger is one of the best – from the toasting of the bun to the Hudson sauce that we make and go edge-to-edge.”

Its St. Louis ribs allow Hudson 29’s ingredient selection to shine, as the smoked rack is heartily dry-rubbed and complemented with sweet and vinegary sauce.

“God Only Knows” what it was like to be a part of the band that crafted the California dream, but with the newest Disney+ documentary, viewers can catch an exclusive view of the rise and reign of The Beach Boys. The Beach Boys follows the iconic rock group from modest family origins and showcases the band’s rise to legendary status through unreleased footage and exclusive interviews with band members and various music icons. Dive into an endless summer with this new documentary, which will have you singing timeless classics such as “Surfin’ U.S.A.” and “Good Vibrations” all weekend long.

Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer and Tyler Kirkendall is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.