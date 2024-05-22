Once Upon a Time, Holy Crepes and Bridgerton

Read

Once Upon a Time

After 25 years, the plane crash that took the lives of John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife Carolyn and her sister Lauren remains a profound tragedy. However, the legacy of Carolyn continues to be a mystery, and in Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, author Elizabeth Beller dives into her complex life. Carolyn’s life was filled with vicious tabloid headlines and constant media attacks, but behind her public persona was an independent woman with a passion for her career and her family. Through conversations with friends and family and extensive research, this biography dives into the life of Carolyn, revealing new insights into her true nature.

Eat

Holy Crepes

Last summer, Holy Crepes opened its first brick-and-mortar location at North Market Bridge Park, adding a menu of French delicacies to the Dublin area. With s’mores crepes and Nutella filled treats, Holy Crepes certainly pleases visitors with a sweet tooth. However, it also offers an array of savory items, from ham and cheese crepes to caprese baguettes. The creperie is open seven days a week, making it the perfect stop for breakfast, lunch, dinner or a summer night sweet treat.

Watch

Bridgerton

Based on the book series by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton has been a go-to binge for Netflix subscribers since its initial 2020 debut. On May 16, the Regency era historical romance series introduced its third season, which will come out in two parts. The show follows eight-siblings of the Bridgerton family in their quest to find love, and this season focuses on Colin Bridgerton as he navigates his feelings for longtime friend Penelope Featherington. The new season debuted with the show’s biggest opening weekend in history, and if you haven’t jumped on the Bridgerton wagon yet, the long weekend is the perfect time to get started.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.