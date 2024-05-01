The Anxious Generation, Hank's Low Country Seafood & Raw Bar and The Fall Guy

Read

In “The Anxious Generation,” Jonathan Haidt explores the sharp decline in adolescent mental health during the early 2010s. Haidt attributes the downfall to the switch from a “play-based childhood” to a “phone-based childhood,” which has occurred due to the widespread use of smartphones. He analyzes the numerous ways children are affected by technology, from sleep deprivation to social comparison, and identifies the dangerous developmental consequences of these issues. This investigation seeks a solution to this collapse in mental health, and it outlines a plan for building healthier development in the future.

Having just opened last week, Hank’s Low Country Seafood &Raw Bar is quickly making a splash on Columbus’ food scene. The original Hank’s in Charleston, VA, just turned 25 so its owner, MakeReady Hospitality (also owner of The Junto Hotel near COSI), decided to open anew location with an upscale twist on Gay Street downtown.

“We paid very special attention to what the design and the characteristics are of that original location and that’s where we started,” Christine Magrann, CEO of MakeReady Hospitality says.“We wanted to keep Hank’s integrity with a little bit of a modern interpretation.”

MakeReady teamed up with local design teams to oversee the remodel of the space, including a beautiful stained glass fixture above its booths courtesy of Franklin Art Glass. The upscale twist carries over to its food as well. Packed with sweet corn and fresh herbs, its signature crab cakes offer a fresh take on the classic seaside dish.

“We wanted to create a restaurant that was really approachable but had really quality ingredients,” Magrann says. “We felt like (at) this location downtown, (locals) would really appreciate a great seafood restaurant that they could use for lunch and brunch and dinner and not just nighttime only.”

Its food delivers on the promise of freshness, and the flavors of many of its dishes are rather light on seasoning to ensure that you can taste the freshness of the seafood. Hank’s deep-orange, bacon-topped shrimp ‘n’ grits are an indulgent dish that is so savory you have to experience it to believe it.

After stepping away from the industry, seasoned stuntman Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) is pulled back into the scene after the lead actor of a major studio film disappears mysteriously. Seavers embarks on his most dangerous stunt yet when he attempts to find this missing actor while vying for the affection of his former lover. Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling’s charming dynamic create the perfect combination of action and comedy, and if you are missing the days of Barbenheimer, The Fall Guy brings sweet nostalgia from last summer’s box-office feud.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer and Tyler Kirkendall is an editor at CityScene Media Group.