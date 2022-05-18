Himalayan dumplings, Downton Abbey: A New Era and This Time Tomorrow

Courtesy of Momo Ghar

EAT!

Taste the flavors of the world at Momo Ghar this weekend. Located in North Market Downtown, Momo Ghar offers Nepalese and Tibetan food.The menu features Himalayan dumplings, Nepali cake, traditional dishes from Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, and more.

Looking for more food and fun?

Theo’s Loose Hinges brings soul and blues to Urban Meyer’s Pint House on Friday.

Celebrate warmer weather with A Downtown Picnic at the Hills Market Downtown on Saturday.

Jazz Vocalist Olivia Van Goor performs at Natalie’s Worthington on Sunday.

Watch

The second film from the popular historical drama series, Downton Abbey: A New Era follows the iconic Crawley family members as they set out to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess’s newly inherited villa.

Our best recommendation: Subscribe to WeekendScene for our Watch. Read. Eat. suggestions and the chance to win weekly prizes!

This Time Tomorrow

Read

New York Times bestseller Emma Straub offers her rendition of the traditional time travel trope in her latest novel. When 40-year-old Alice wakes up one morning, she finds herself back in 1996, reliving her 16th birthday. With a new perspective on the world, what will she do differently?

For events going on this weekend in central Ohio, read the rest of WeekendScene.

Megan Roth is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mroth@cityscenemediagroup.com.