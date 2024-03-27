There’s Always This Year: On Basketball And Ascension, Willowbeez Soul Veg and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Read

There's Always This Year

With a well-earned increase in recognition around women’s basketball and March Madness back in action, conversation about the sport has been hotter than ever. In There’s Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension, National Book Award-nominated author Hanif Abdurraqib recalls another important era of basketball that took place in the 1990s. As Columbus native, Abdurraqib’s memoir really hits home as he details the experience of growing up around legends such as Lebron James. This novel projects rich emotion and history through the lens of basketball, making it the perfect book to pick up between games this weekend.

Eat

Willowbeez Soulveg

WILLOWBEEZ SOULVEG is bringing the soul back into meals, and its vegan tastes can now be found in the North Market. This family owned and operated restaurant started is a food pop up and catering company, but it has now found a home downtown. The shop has a wide range of vegan soul food, such as its famous Rich Boi, a hoagie made with breaded Oyster mushroom, arugula, tomato and topped with a delicious specialty sauce. Looking to stop in for a morning treat? It also has delicious brunch options on the weekends, such as its Smoked Out Cheezy Grits or the All in Wrap.

Watch

Godzilla x Kong

The MonsterVerse’s newest release is hitting theaters this weekend, and two famous monsters will be sharing the screen. In Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Godzilla faces danger in the Hollow Earth, and he turns to Kong to help defeat the hidden threat. Beyond explosive battles and special effects, the new film dives into the history of the two Titans and unveils secrets of Skull Island. In the acclaimed 2021 film, Godzilla vs. Kong, the two powerful beasts clash against one another. Now, the tables have turned, and these two forces will unite to save humanity.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.