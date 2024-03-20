The Great Divide, Johnson's Real Ice Cream and Arthur the King

Read

The Great Divide takes readers to Panama during the building of the historic Panama Canal. The novel tells the stories of the neglected people affected by this construction, from Panama residents to laborers. With compelling characters and intersecting narratives from multiple players in this construction, the novel reveals untold truths that lie within the canal. From fishermen to stowaways, the excellent blend of characters provides a powerful new perspective on the building of the Panama Canal.

Johnson’s Real Ice Cream will be celebrating the Grand Opening of its new Grandview location this Thursday, March 21, and you won’t want to miss it. From 6 to 9 p.m., stop by the brand-new spot for free single scoops of its famous flavors. This family-owned and operated restaurant has been providing sweet treats to Columbus for more than 70 years, and now, its fourth location is opening its doors at 1325 Grandview Ave.

Adapted from the novel Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home, a new film starring Mark Wahlberg follows a professional adventure racer as he and a team seek victory at the Adventure Racing World Championship. However, as Michael Light (Wahlberg) races through the jungle, he is joined by an unlikely companion – a stray dog named Arthur. Arthur the King tells the true story of the journey of a lifetime. With a compelling storyline, fast-paced action and, of course, an adorable dog, this film will warm your heart while keeping it racing.

