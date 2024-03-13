Slow Productivity, PBR Cowboy Bar and Dune 2

Read

Expand Slow Productivity

New York Times bestselling author Cal Newport is back with more revolutionary insight on how to improve your mindset. Slow Productivity weaves personal stories and strategies with practical advice to show readers how to increase productivity in their lives. No matter how successful one may be, no one can escape the feeling of being overwhelmed and overworked. This new novel uses teachings from history’s greatest thinkers to reveal how to slow down and pursue passions in a meaningful manner.

Eat

Save a horse, ride a bull! PBR Cowboy Bar + Smokehouse has just opened a new location in Easton, and it is offering the full Wild West experience to guests. The new development marks its 15th location and first Ohio joint. With a mechanical bull, country music a bar full of tasty drinks and a full menu, this new spot has something for everyone. Whether you’re coming for live entertainment or a classic Western meal, PBR Cowboy Bar will be sure to put you in the “Be Cowboy” spirit.

Watch

Dune 2 hit theaters on March 1, and it has been crushing box offices since its release. The movie brings viewers back to Arrakis, where separate forces fight for control of the desert planet. The sequel continues the thrilling saga of Frank Herbert’s historic novel series, and this second release packs a punch with its exquisite world-building, stellar cast and striking graphics. Whether you’re an avid Dune fanatic or just looking for an incredible few hours of cinema, this new flick is well worth the ticket.

