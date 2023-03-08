The Rail in Grandview, Creed III and Hell Bent

Rail GV Cropped - 1

Eat

When it comes to The Rail in Grandview, which specializes in burgers, Ohio itself is an essential ingredient. Besides sourcing a majority of its meat locally, the restaurant offers a broad selection of Ohio-brewed beers. Consisting of bacon and pulled pork, the “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Bacon” is partially adorned with fried wontons; meanwhile, the “Bonfire Burger” is a spicy amalgamation of pepper jack cheese, jalapeño relish, sriracha and habanero sauce. Customers who desire a sweet conclusion to their meal can slurp down a shake, choosing from flavors such as strawberry and salted caramel chocolate.

Watch

Not only is Michael B. Jordan once again starring as heavyweight boxer Adonis Creed in Creed III, but he is also making his directorial debut. Adonis lives a peaceful life with wife Bianca (Tessa Thompson) and daughter Amara (Mila Davis-Kent) following the events of Creed II, though an unanticipated challenger soon arrives. Damian Anderson – Adonis’ childhood friend, portrayed by Jonathan Majors – is newly released from prison and determined to get back in the ring. As Adonis and Damian grapple with unresolved pain, they face a foe much more formidable than each other: the past.

Read

In the anticipated sequel to Leigh Bardugo’s fantasy fiction novel Ninth House, titled Hell Bent, protagonist Galaxy “Alex” Stern continues navigating Yale University’s paranormal underbelly. A member of Lethe House, an organization that supervises the college’s eight other secret societies, Alex is just discovering the extent of her ghost-related abilities. To save her missing friend and mentor Darlington, a dangerous trip to hell and back is necessary. But Alex is nothing if not fierce.

