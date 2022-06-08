Tavern fare, Jurassic World and James Patterson

EAT!

Worthington’s newest restaurant, Worthington Tavern, offers traditional tavern fare including hearth fired pizzas, burgers and beer battered fries. The space also features an outdoor covered patio to enjoy the bustle of Old Worthington. Looking for more food and fun?

Tab Benoit brings blues guitar sounds to Woodlands Tavern on Thursday.

Enjoy the rock music of Wisecrack at Urban Meyer's Pint House on Friday.

Hofbrauhaus presents the acoustic sounds of Matt Rees on Saturday.

Watch

In the latest Jurassic Park movie, set four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs live alongside humans all over the world. Only one can be the apex predator. Will the dinosaurs reign supreme? The film comes to theaters Friday.

Our best recommendation: Subscribe to WeekendScene for our Watch. Read. Eat. suggestions and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Read

Acclaimed novelist James Patterson takes a break from thrillers and mystery novels to tell his own story in his latest book. Patterson recounts how he went from the low-income suburbs of Newburgh, New York to bookstores across the country.

For events going on this weekend in central Ohio, read the rest of WeekendScene.

Megan Roth is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mroth@cityscenemediagroup.com.