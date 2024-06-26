You Like it Darker, Del Mar and The Bear

Read

After publishing 65 novels and more than 200 chilling short stories, Stephen King has rightfully earned his title as the King of Horror, and he is back to continue his reign with a collection of short stories. You Like it Darker is a collection of twelve short stories, and although the stories have their own unique plotlines, King’s chilling yet enthralling voice is consistent in each narrative. From sci-fi to crime, these stories cover a range of spine-tingling topics, and some even revisit old tales from King’s past work. You Like it Darker boasts a collection of unique and page-turning stories, but beware, you may have to leave the lights on after reading this new release.

Cameron Mitchell’s Mediterranean inspired restaurant, Del Mar Mediterranean, has found a secondary home in Easton Town Center, providing Columbus residents to enjoy their favorite southern European dish just down the road. Del Mar’s first location opened in Naples, Florida, and its seasonal made-from-scratch menu quickly gained popularity. The menu boasts a range of seafood paired with fresh produce and cheeses. The coastal cuisine options pair perfectly with handcrafted cocktails such as signature margaritas and espresso martinis.

This weekend, you can find your inner chef and binge all 10 episodes of the newest season of The Bear. The critically acclaimed comedy-drama which first aired in 2022, follows Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a top-rated chef who left his Michelin-starred restaurant career to run the sandwich shop of his deceased brother in Chicago. Flashing forward to season three, the meager sandwich shop has transformed into a high-end eatery, and it is officially open for business. However, the chaos is far from over, and season three promises just as much heart racing drama as in season’s past.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.