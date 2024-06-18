Challenger, Korean BBQ and Inside Out 2

Read

It is impossible to forget the infamous day that the space shuttle Challenger erupted shortly after its doomed departure in 1986. However, the new biography, Challenger: A True Story of Heroism and Disaster on the Edge of Space, provides an account of the tragedy that starts with the years leading up to the accident and dives into the investigation following it. The novel looks into the lives of the seven members onboard the shuttle and the efforts of all those involved in the mission. Beyond the lives of those involved in the tragedy, the book uses extensive research, firsthand reports and uncovered investigations to tell the story of the Challenger disaster in a startling new light.

Eat

In January, North Market added a delicious new merchant to its Bridge Park location. Korean BBQ brings authentic Korean cuisine to the Dublin food scene, offering a range of traditional dishes. Korean BBQ fosters a welcoming atmosphere with dishes that anyone can enjoy, from Korean cuisine enthusiasts to those trying it out for the first time. The menu boasts a variety of options, such as Korean ramen, bulgogi and gimbob, but one thing each has in common is the authentic cooking techniques and fine ingredients used in each dish. Korean BBQ is open now for both lunch and dinner.

Watch

Disney and Pixar’s latest sequel has reached soaring numbers in the box, and with its charming returning characters and newcomers, it is clear why so many are flocking to theaters. Inside Out 2 dives back into the mind of a now teenage Riley, and while the original army of emotions are still hard at work in her mind, they are facing a new challenge this time: puberty. With this new obstacle comes a cast of new emotions such as Anxiety and Nostalgia, giving the film room to explore deeper topics that audiences can certainly relate to. The film touches on profound conflicts that come with development, and Riley’s cast of appealingly animated emotions make for a film that can’t help but tug on the heartstrings.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.