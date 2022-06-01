Italian cuisine, Poser and Meant to Be

Courtesy of Quinci Emporium

EAT!

Quinci Emporium, ranked one of the 15th best Italian restaurants in the United States by Fodor’s Travel, reopens today at a new Short North location just blocks from its previous home. Owner Debra Quinci learned to cook watching her mother while growing up in Sicily. The food reflects a dedication to authentic Italian cuisine made with care.

Looking for more food and fun?

Enjoy the R&B sounds of Vamp Village at Budd Dairy on Friday.

J.T. Hiller performs original pop and alt-country music at the Two-One on Saturday.

Tony Monaco, Derek Dicenzo and Louis Tsamous bring jazz music to Natalie’s Grandview on Sunday.

Watch

Set in Columbus, Poser follows aspiring musician Lennon as she tries to break into the city’s indie music scene. Along the way she develops valuable relationships, new inspiration for her music and a deeper understanding of herself. The film premieres at Gateway on Thursday.

Our best recommendation: Subscribe to WeekendScene for our Watch. Read. Eat. suggestions and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Read

No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Emily Giffin releases her latest romance novel this weekend. Meant to Be tells the trope of two star crossed lovers: Joe and Cate. Joe hails from a royal family, while Cate has been providing for herself since her mother’s death many years prior. Can the two overcome their differences for love?

For events going on this weekend in central Ohio, read the rest of WeekendScene.

Megan Roth is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mroth@cityscenemediagroup.com.