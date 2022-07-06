Wolf’s Ridge Brewing, Thor: Love and Thunder and Reputation

Courtesy of Wolf's Ridge Brewing

Looking for something new to eat Downtown? Wolf’s Ridge Brewery is joining in on the lunch rush. As employees and visitors continue to return to in-person work and events downturn, the brewery has added lunch hours to its Fourth Street location in addition to a revamped brunch menu.

Vamp Village comes to Budd Dairy on Friday.

Matt Rogers brings modern country music to Bristol Republic on Saturday.

Will Kimbrough and his acoustic vibes stop by Natalie's in Grandview on Sunday.

When galactic killer Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) seeks to extinct the gods, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) emerges from his retirement to quell the threat. Enlisting the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), can the team of misfits reign supreme?

Bestselling psychological thriller author Sarah Vaughan’s latest novel follows politician Emma as she grapples with the media spotlight that accompanies her career. After a body is discovered in her home, Emma must fight for not only her career, but her life.

