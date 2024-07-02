The Housemaid is Watching, Holiday Specials and Back to the Future

Read

Expand The Housemaid is Watching

In 2022, Freida McFadden released The Housemaid, a psychological thriller about a woman who accepts a job as a maid in the home of a wealthy family, only to find herself ensnared in their sinister secrets. The Housemaid immediately became a bestseller, and now, McFadden has released the third installation of this explosive series. In The Housemaid is Watching, protagonist Millie Calloway is no longer cleaning the house, but she still finds herself in quite the dangerous mess after meeting her new neighbors. If you didn’t get the chance to read McFadden’s previous installations, you can still enjoy The Housemaid is Watching as a standalone thriller. No matter how you read it, this new novel will have you up until sunrise eagerly flipping through pages.

Eat

Expand Krispy Kreme

Opting out of a backyard barbeque this Independence Day? We’ve got a list of spots for you to hit for all three meals to ensure your holiday is delicious and cost-effective. Start your day off on a sweet note with a trip to Krispy Kreme, where you can try a patriotic doughnut from its Star Spangled Sweetness collection. As a bonus, if you wear red, white and blue on July 4, you will receive a free original glazed doughnut. For lunch, head to Eddie Merlot’s, where you can snag an Eddie’s Prime Cheeseburger and fries for just $12, July 3-5. For a grab-and-go alternative, head to Jimmy Johns, where rewards members can enjoy a BOGO FREE deal on the shop’s Firecracker Wrap. After a day of savvy spending, treat yourself to dinner at a prime location to watch the fireworks. For those hoping to catch the Red, White & Boom, Goodale Station and Lumin Sky Bar are ideal spots to enjoy dinner and a show.

Watch

Expand Back to the Future

Hop into your DeLorean and buckle up for a movie marathon – it’s time to travel Back to the Future. On July 1, Netflix released the entire Back to the Future trilogy, giving you the perfect opportunity to take a break from Fourth of July festivities and bunker down and binge this nostalgic series. For those unfamiliar with the iconic flick, Back to the Future follows Marty McFly, a California teen who is flown back to the ‘50s and tasked with the mission of making his parents fall in love to ensure his own existence. Throughout the three movies, McFly and Doc Brown embark on epic journeys through past, present and future, bringing viewers hoverboards, flying cars and plenty of iconic lines that remain timeless.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.