Food Truck Thursdays, Black Adam and The Last to Vanish

EAT!

Courtesy of Columbus Commons

Can't wait a few more weeks to get your fix of diverse and speedy cuisine at the Columbus Food Truck Festival? Then try out some of the exciting options from Columbus Commons' Food Truck Thursdays. Choose from their many options, some of which include Hawaiian, Korean and Nigerian food.

Plus, enter to win Food Truck Fest tickets here!

Looking for more food and fun?

Culinary Fight Club is bringing the Blended Burger Battle to Easton. Sample different chefs' best burgers and help crown a winner this Thursday.

Plum Run Winery celebrates its 10th anniversary on Saturday.

Take a tropical journey at North Market Bridge Park for Island Sundays.

Watch

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stars in DC's latest superhero blockbuster, Black Adam. After a 5,000-year slumber, this powerful anti-hero must align himself in a modern world that doesn't understand him. After receiving his powers from ancient Egyptian gods, this electrifying superhuman is fearless when he must go toe-to-toe with other powerful beings.

Read

After a series of missing person cases in a notorious North Carolina town, Abby disregards the warning signs and takes a job at a hotel in Cutter's Pass. Her brother comes to town months later and stirs up drama with the local sheriff by investigating the case. New York Times No. 1-bestselling author Megan Miranda weaves a story of small-town drama in this mystery thriller.

Tyler Kirkendall is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.