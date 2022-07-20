The Gray Man, Portrait of an Unknown Woman and Gallo’s Pizzeria

EAT!

Gallo's Pizzeria

The Gallo family opens their latest addition to the Columbus food scene with a new pizzeria opening at Dublin’s North Market. Try hand-tossed pizza made from scratch, or choose from their selection of homemade sandwiches, stromboli and salads. Sauce and dough are made every morning to ensure the freshest pies and entrees.

Looking for more food and fun?

Columbus Museum of Art hosts BAM (bar, art and music) on Thursday.

Schmidt’s Sausage Haus is hosting a Hawaii-themed murder mystery dinner on Saturday evening.

Combustion Brewery & Taproom celebrates Christmas in July with a spiced ale release, music and food trucks all weekend.

Watch

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans star in this Netflix adaptation of 2009 Bestseller The Gray Man. Gosling plays a former CIA agent who is intent on uncovering the CIA’s best-kept secrets, while Evans plays the sociopathic bounty hunter who pursues him. The film is written and directed by Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo.

Read

No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Daniel Silva returns with another thrilling mystery novel about forged paintings and the dirty side of the art world. Portrait of an Unknown Woman tells a story of deception and international intrigue. Follow spies, billionaires and con-artists through the shocking twists of this suspenseful novel.

