The Drifter, Loco Social and Fly Me to the Moon

The Columbus Book Festival is headed to Columbus Metropolitan’s Main Library this weekend, and five authors will be hosting Author Talks this weekend. On Saturday, July 13, bestselling thriller novelist Nick Petrie will be hosting a session to discuss the latest from his Peter Ash series, a collection that follows a veteran who must fight his harrowing past while facing new challenges that arise. The talk will center around his newest novel, The Price You Pay, but those unfamiliar with the series can introduce themselves to the world of Peter Ash with The Drifter. This first novel of the series centers around Ash as he returns home from war and is met with a startling welcome home delivery that may just lead him back to the world he thought he walked away from. Whether you start with The Drifter or jump straight into the world of Peter Ash with The Price You Pay, make sure you check out Petrie’s explosive novels before hearing him speak this Saturday.

Dreaming of a tropical vacation without the flight? A new bar and restaurant, Loco Social, has made a new home on Grandview Ave., and its tiki-themed spirit aims to make a trip to this eatery feel like vacation. From cocktails to bubble tea, the joint has beverages suitable for a quick pick me up or an indulgent boozy brunch. Customers can pair their sips with delish eats such as bowls, all-day brunch and smoothie bowls. Whether you’re looking to kick back with a fruity cocktail or fuel up on a hot summer day, Loco Social is the perfect destination for a dining staycation.

This year has sparked a rom-com renaissance, and the newest addition to this resurgence is landing in theaters this weekend. Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum join forces in Fly Me to the Moon, a flick that follows a NASA official and a marketing director as the country races to be the first to land on the moon. As NASA director Cole Davis (Tatum) is faced with a nearly impossible task, marketing specialist Kelly Jones (Johansson) is focused on an equally troublesome challenge—protecting the public image of NASA at all costs. The two develop a relationship in the heat of the mission, and as emotions heat up, so does the race to victory.

