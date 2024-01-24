Infectious Generosity, Pistacia Vera and Masters of the Air

Read

Chris Anderson, the brains behind TED, has spent years diving into the minds of the world’s brightest thinkers to find “ideas worth spreading.” In his new novel, Anderson reveals a common trait that is the force behind much of these ideas: generosity. Infectious Generosity: The Ultimate Idea Worth Spreading brings inspiring stories to readers to show the power of generosity, using real-life examples to prove that paying it forward can be life-changing. Pick up a copy of the latest hit self-help read and learn how small acts of kindness can re-shape our world.

Eat

Jan 30. marks National Croissant Day—what better way to celebrate than by chowing down on the best puff pastries in town? Nestled within German Village, Pistacia Vera is a cozy bakery that provides the perfect escape from the chilly winter weather. Warm up with a delicious pistachio latte or keep things cool with and iced Valrhona mocha. Although their drinks are delectable, this spot really takes the cake with its pastries. The shop offers sweet tastes such as its Pain Au Chocolat croissant, or you can make it a meal with sandwiches delivered on a croissant, such as its smoked salmon sandwich. No matter what you choose, Pistacia Vera’s tasty treats will keep your spirits warm.

Watch

The latest miniseries from Apple TV+ follows the 100th Bomb Group in their perilous flights during World War II. Masters of the Air gives a startling glimpse into the lives of ten men as they infiltrate German territory for grueling battle in the infamous “Flying Fortress.” The newest war drama from producers Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman follows in the footsteps of their former miniseries, Band of Brothers and The Pacific, giving audiences yet another raw depiction of life on the front lines. The first two episodes of this nine-episode series are available to stream, with new episodes premiering each Friday.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.