The Boys in the Boat, COLO and Fool Me Once

Read

Untitled design - 1

The exceptional true story of the American rowing team that found Olympic triumph amid devastating times hit theaters just last month, but did you know that it was adapted from a #1 New York Times best-selling novel by Daniel James Brown? The Boys in the Boat follows the journey of the University of Washington crew as they compete in the historic 1936 Summer Olympic games in Berlin. A team of young, working-class men in the midst of the Great Depression defeats the odds and makes a name for themselves on a global scale. The story focuses on Joe Rantz, a boy who builds himself up from a broken background through rowing. However, each storyline in this moving tale shows how a dream and some grit can change the world.

Eat

Untitled design - 1

Located in the bustling North Market, COLO brings fresh meat and seafood to Columbus residents through eco-friendly practices. COLO Market & Oyster Bar, which is at both the Downtown and Bridge Park locations, offers dishes straight from the ocean, from fresh oysters to lobster rolls. In its Downtown North Market location, COLO Butcher & Deli accompanies the seafood shop. Stop by the butcher shop for fresh deli offerings and savory meets, or grab a prepared sandwich for a quick meal.

Watch

Untitled design - 1

Escape the chilly weather and dive into Netflix’s newest chilling limited series, Fool Me Once. The thriller, adapted from Harlan Coben’s novel Fool Me Once, follows Maya Stern, a single mother grieving the murder of her husband. However, just weeks after his funeral, Maya is shocked to see her husband in the flesh on her nanny cam. Are her eyes deceiving her, or is the deception deeper than that? Netflix’s newest chart-topper provides eight episodes of plot-twists and shocking revelations that keep viewers guessing until the very last minute.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.