My Friends, Dada Matcha Bar and Echo

My Friends, written by Hisham Matar, is the story of a young boy growing up in Benghazi. One evening, Khaled hears an absurd short story read over the radio about a man being eaten alive by a cat. After hearing the story and wanting to meet the author, he embarks on a journey to the University of Edinburgh where he is thrown into something bigger than he could ever imagine. Khaled meets the author of the radio short story and the relationship forces him to confront a revolution and redefine his closest relationships. Khaled must sort out what it means to be part of a family and what relationships are worth fighting for.

Located in Olde Town East, DADA Matcha Bar introduces trendy matcha drinks and made-to-order sandwiches. With so many coffee shops in the area, DADA’s focus was to explore the territory of matcha and its healthful benefits. From matcha based beverages to artisanal, delicious toasts, DADA is capturing the essence of matcha and other powders such as dragon fruit and moringa. Every matcha beverage is hand-whipped and can be paired with a freshly made toast or sandwich. For those who are skeptical about matcha but are still looking for the experience, DADA offers other coffees and beverages as well.

Marvel’s Echo is a mini-series that tells the story of superhero Echo and her ability to copy other people’s skills simply by watching their movements. After following the recent events in the Hawkeye series, Echo’s story continues as she is faced with the daunting task of reconnecting with her past. Her ruthless activity and action-packed lifestyle in New York City catch up with her at a rate in which she cannot ignore. To keep pushing forward, she has no choice but to return home and rediscover the significance of her community and Native American roots. All five episodes of Echo were released on Tuesday, and they can be streamed on Disney+.

