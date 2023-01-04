The Pale Blue Eye, Surrender by Bono, Nativo 614

Nativo 614 Cropped - 1

Get a taste of some Latin flair at Nativo 614 in Gahanna. The staff at Nativo 614 will guide you as you venture into Latin American and Mediterranean cuisine. The dim lighting and music create a soft and welcoming atmosphere. With fresh meat and locally sourced fish, Nativo 614 has crafted a menu that is sure to satisfy your cravings. Nativo 614 is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with an inspirational cocktail menu, as well as an extensive wine menu.

Immerse yourself into the early 1800s with an investigation into a series of murders at the United States Military Academy in West Point. Augustus Landor (Christian Bale), a veteran detective, seeks the help of a young cadet Edgar Allen Poe (Harry Melling) to solve the mysterious and gruesome murder of a military man on site. The Pale Blue Eye is a theatrical adaptation of the 2003 book of the same name. This mystical and mysterious tale focuses on the intriguingly complex case that unravels when least suspected. It’s a case that will have your heart racing and your head spinning. This film is available for streaming on Netflix.

Bono: artist, activist and lead singer of the world-famous rock band U2 has turned his creative mind in the direction of self-reflection with his memoir Surrender. Gather insight into his remarkable life while considering the challenges he’s faced along his path to success. This memoir focuses on the family and friends that have helped shape and sustain his success for the last 60 years. Delve deeper into the mind of a world-changing artist that has continued to put his faith and life as an activist first and foremost.

