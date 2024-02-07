Fourteen Days, local pizza spots and Abbott Elementary

Read

The collaborative novel Fourteen Days from the Authors Guild takes place in a New York City tenement during the early stages of the COVID-19 lockdowns. The book tells the story of a group of unconventional neighbors whose characters have been written by some of the most outstanding literary voices. With authors like Margaret Atwood and Celeste Ng to Tommy Orange and John Grisham, this novel uses a brilliant blend of storytelling to reveal how strength can be found amid tragedy.

Eat

With football’s biggest night right around the corner, finding the perfect meal can be hard. However, with some of the most prominent pizza restaurants located around Columbus, the options are endless. Hounddog’s Pizza and Mikey’s Late Night Slice can both be found off High St., and their iconic take on pizza is a must for this Sunday. Luigi’s Pizza and Carsonie’s are located just beyond the city limits, but their diverse menus and original tastes are certainly worth the extra miles. Whether you’re rooting for the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s important to choose a winning for your watch party.

Watch

ABC’s award-winning Abbott Elementary will premier its third season on February 7. Created by Quinta Brunson, this workplace comedy highlights a Philadelphia public school and its teachers as they work to make their school a better place. The premier will kick off with a “supersized” one hour-episode that opens the door to a new season centered around change. Abbott Elementary’s new schoolyear will bring back your favorite teachers, while introducing some faces that are new to school.

