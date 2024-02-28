The Women, The Pastry Factory and Leap Year

Read

The author of bestselling novels, The Nightingale and The Four Winds, is taking the world by storm yet again with The Women. The novel travels back to 1965 and follows a young nursing student, Frankie, as she joins the Army Nurse Corps and follows her brother to serve in Vietnam. Her time in the fields is riddled with fear and heartbreak, but she soon realizes that the war has just begun as she returns home to a broken country. The Women provides an intimate coming-of-age story through the lens of a powerful female lead, giving a rare but moving perspective of a generation brought up within a broken world.

Eat

Head to the North Market Downtown, and start your weekend off with a sweet treat at The Pastry Factory. Since 2012, owner Allyson Blackwell has been whipping up a variety of gourmet desserts for Columbus residents, such as French pastries, pies and specialty pastries. Blackwell’s flavors rotate consistently, ensuring that no sweet-tooth is left unsatisfied. The shop’s endless options accommodate dietary restrictions as well, offering options such as gluten free, vegan and nut free treats.

Watch

This year has granted us with a full extra 24 hours – why not spend some of them watching a movie dedicated to the holiday? Leap Year is a classic romantic comedy with Amy Adams and Matthew Goode that follows a woman in her quest to propose to her long-time boyfriend. Protagonist Anna Brady devises a plan to journey to Dublin, Ireland to propose to her boyfriend on leap day in honor of a Celtic tradition. However, her plans go awry with a series of mishaps, and she enlists the help of a handsome Irish innkeeper to help her find her way.

